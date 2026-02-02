ACC Women’s Hoops: Virginia Tech tops Virginia 76-64

Virginia Tech used a strong second half to pull away from Virginia for a 76-64 win Sunday afternoon at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies (18-5, 8-3 ACC) extended their winning streak to seven games and earned their 13th home victory of the season, the most under coach Megan Duffy. Virginia fell to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in conference play.

Virginia Tech responded to Virginia’s opening basket with a 10-2 run over the next seven minutes, with Leila Wells and Samyha Suffren each scoring twice during the spurt. The Cavaliers answered with eight straight points to take a 12-10 lead after the first quarter.

The Hokies found their rhythm in the second period. Trailing 20-14 midway through the quarter, Carleigh Wenzel scored on a three-point play and later hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 20. Kayl Petersen gave Tech a boost off the bench, converting a layup and setting up Suffren for a transition basket following a steal. Mackenzie Nelson closed the half with five points as Virginia Tech carried a 30-28 lead into the break.

Virginia Tech created separation in the third quarter. With the game tied at 37-all, Nelson drove the lane for a spinning layup, igniting the Cassell crowd. Carys Baker followed with a fast-break basket and a 3-pointer to push the lead to 44-37. Nelson scored the final four points of the quarter, giving the Hokies a 55-50 advantage.

The Hokies took control in the fourth quarter, capitalizing on aggressive drives and second-chance opportunities. Kilah Freelon scored four straight points to extend the lead to 63-56 midway through the period. Suffren later turned a turnover into a basket to push the margin into double figures. After Virginia cut the deficit to eight, Baker connected on a 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining, sealing the outcome. Virginia Tech closed out the win at the free-throw line.

Kymora Johnson led Virginia with 19 points Sunday afternoon.