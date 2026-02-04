Jets hire veteran coach Frank Reich as offensive coordinator

FILE - Stanford head coach Frank Reich watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Nov. 8, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

The New York Jets hired former NFL and Stanford head coach Frank Reich as their offensive coordinator on Wednesday.

Reich replaces Tanner Engstrand, who agreed to part ways with the team last week after one season running the Jets' offense.

Recommended Videos

The 64-year-old Reich gives head coach Aaron Glenn an experienced play caller and veteran presence on the offensive side of the ball. The team hired first-time defensive coordinator Brian Duker last week to replace Steve Wilks, who was fired with three weeks left in the season.

Reich met in person with Glenn and the Jets on Tuesday after the team also sat down with Darrell Bevell and Greg Roman as finalists for the job. The team had video meetings last week with all three candidates, as well as with Ronald Curry and Lunda Wells.

Reich went 4-8 as Stanford’s interim coach last season and was working in a senior adviser role for the Cardinal, who hired Tavita Pritchard as their coach in November. Reich was previously a head coach in the NFL for Indianapolis and Carolina.

He played 14 years in the NFL as quarterback, including during the 1996 season — when Glenn was one of his teammates with the Jets.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl