The San Francisco 49ers will play the LA Rams in the first regular-season NFL game in Australia

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco 49ers will be the team facing the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in the first-ever regular-season NFL game in Australia next season, the league said Thursday.

The league had announced last year that it will be playing a game in 2026 in Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a venue that holds about 100,000 spectators. The Rams were also announced last year as the home team for that game, part of a multi-year commitment to play in Melbourne.

The NFL will play a record nine international games next season, including the league's first games in Paris and Rio de Janeiro.

“The 49ers are a popular franchise within the Australian market, and this rivalry game solidifies what we know is going to be an incredible NFL experience for our fans down under,” said Charlotte Offord, NFL Australia & New Zealand general manager.

The date and kickoff time will be announced later.

The Rams have had marketing rights in Australia since the NFL started its international marketing program in 2022. ___

