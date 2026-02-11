Skip to main content
Roanoke Catholic, Hidden Valley among Tuesday night winners on the hardwoods

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – In Tuesday night high school hoops, Roanoke Catholic defeated North Cross 58-56 in a tightly contested game.

The Celtics used an 11-4 run to end the first half, giving them the 31-23 halftime advantage. Jayden Johnson scored 11 points in the first half, Tay Stanley had 10 points at the break.

In a clash of Roanoke County rivals, Hidden Valley defeated Cave Spring 58-49. Steele Torrence led the Titans with 20 points, Wynn Womeldorf added 14 points and Wyatt Clarke had 12.

With the win, Hidden Valley swept the regular season meetings between the two rival schools who are sure to meet in the postseason.

