Somerville scores 23 to help Florida State cruise past Virginia Tech, 92-69

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Martin Somerville scored an efficient 23 points along with six assists as Florida State rolled past Virginia Tech 92-69 on Saturday.

Chauncey Wiggins added 19 points for the Seminoles (12-13, 5-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won four of their last five contests. Somerville was 9 for 11 from the field (4 for 6 from deep) and Wiggins hit 7 of 8 shots, 3 of 4 from distance. FSU shot 62% overall and 52% from beyond the arc.

Recommended Videos

A back-and-forth first half saw Virginia Tech ahead 42-39 at halftime, but FSU erupted for a 13-0 run early in the second to take control. They tacked on runs of 10-0 and 11-0 to lead by as many as 26 points down the stretch, outscoring Virginia Tech 53-27 in the second half.

Robert McCray V and Lajae Jones chipped in with 17 points each. Jones grabbed a team-high seven rebounds as the ‘Noles won the battle on the glass, 28-26.

For the Hokies (17-9, 6-7), Tobi Lawal and Ben Hammond each tallied 16 points, Jailen Bedford added 13, and Neoklis Avdalas and Amari Hansberry both scored 10. Virginia Tech was held to 44% shooting as it dropped its third game in its last four.