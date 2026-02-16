Suffren sends Virginia Tech to 68-58 win over California

BERKELEY, Ca. – Virginia Tech earned its 20th win of the season Sunday, pulling away late to defeat California 68-58 at Haas Pavilion.

The Hokies became the third Atlantic Coast Conference team to sweep the league’s California road trip this season, joining Duke and Louisville.

Recommended Videos

Carys Baker opened the scoring on an inbounds play and later sparked a late first-quarter push, but Virginia Tech trailed 13-12 after one. Samyha Suffren scored the Hokies’ final four points of the period, including a driving layup in the final minute.

The Hokies stayed within striking distance early in the second quarter before reclaiming the lead with a 10-0 run fueled by Suffren, who scored eight straight points during the surge. Virginia Tech carried a 33-29 advantage into halftime.

Tech extended its lead to seven early in the third quarter following a Baker basket and a free throw from Leila Wells. California responded with a 7-0 run to pull even at 38, and the teams traded baskets the rest of the period. Kilah Freelon’s driving layup gave the Hokies a 44-43 edge heading into the fourth.

The Golden Bears briefly moved back in front to open the final quarter, but Virginia Tech answered with a 3-pointer from Carleigh Wenzel and another drive by Suffren to regain control. The Hokies sealed the win at the free-throw line, scoring 13 of their final 19 points from the stripe to close out the 68-58 victory.