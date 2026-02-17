Cassell named Perseverance Award winner, Fisher named coach of the year

NEW CASTLE, Va. – We first introduced you to Clayton Cassell during the heart of football season, as the Craig County sophomore showed heart and desire to push past physical limitations.

“As I see that I can, I start to adapt and see that I’m not just somebody who can’t do something,” Clayton said back in November.

His courageous journey, fueled by the question of not ‘If’, but rather ‘How’, inspired the New Castle--evident in the hundreds of likes, comments, and shares on social media and the more than Whether it was his play on the football field or even his talents in the classroom, Clayton has personified the meaning of perseverance.

“He works just as hard, sometimes more mentally than half of the kids out there,” his mom said.

Recently, Clayton’s outstanding example led us back to Craig County High School for a special inaugural post-season award.

We’re excited to announce that our first ever perseverance award, named in Clayton Cassell’s honor.

An honor well deserved with an even bigger message.

“I’m glad that people get to see who I am and just the ability to witness to others that I can do things and that just where I am now is just a wonderful place to be and that I’m not ashamed of who I am, that just being able to do what I do, which is great,” Cassell said.

Since the football season has wrapped up, Clayton has been full steam ahead working on his second season on the basketball court and soon, hopefully, the soccer field for the Rockets. But his presentation wasn’t the only one on this day in New Castle.

Jimmy Fisher was awarded the WSLS 1st and 10 Coach of the Year award.

“It’s humbling because, like I say, when we were in those years two and six, I was working just as hard, you know,” said Fisher.

“We just were able to put the stuff together for the kids and the other coaches. To me, this is a team award or a whole coaching staff award and not an individual award because, you know, the kids, the kids got to do the work, the coaches got to put in the time, you know, we’re out there painting the field at 10 o’clock at night and the neighbors are complaining about the lights being on and how much electricity it’s costing, but, you know, we’re out there doing it, so.”

Craig County football--a shining example of leadership and inspiration from what was a 2025 season full of firsts.