Arizona State upsets No. 13 Texas Tech 72-67 as Red Raiders lose star forward JT Toppin to injury

Texas Tech forward Lejuan Watts (3) drives past Arizona State forward Allen Mukeba (23) and center Massamba Diop during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

TEMPE, Ariz. – Maurice Odum scored 23 points, Massamba Diop added 14 and Arizona State held on for a 72-67 upset over No. 13 Texas Tech, which lost star forward JT Toppin to an injury in the second half Tuesday night.

The Red Raiders — who were coming off a 78-75 overtime win at then-No. 1 Arizona — had a three-game winning streak snapped.

It was Arizona State’s first victory over a nationally ranked opponent since beating No. 23 West Virginia 65-57 on Jan. 21, 2025. It was also a big win for embattled coach Bobby Hurley, who has struggled to produce a consistent winner during his 11 years in the desert.

Toppin appeared to hurt his right leg while driving to the basket with 6:03 remaining. The preseason All-America selection — who came in averaging 21.9 points per game — needed assistance to limp off the court and didn't return. He finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Arizona State (14-12, 5-8 Big 12) built a 57-47 lead midway through the second half, frustrating Texas Tech with a full-court press that forced multiple turnovers. The Red Raiders cut the margin to 59-56, but the Sun Devils scored the next eight points.

Texas Tech (19-7, 9-4) had one more run left, trimming it to 70-67 in the final seconds, but then Christian Anderson lost control of the ball for a turnover. Anderson scored 18 points but committed seven turnovers.

The 7-foot-1 Diop hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half to give Arizona State a 37-36 halftime advantage. Odum led the Sun Devils with 10 points before the break.

Up next

Texas Tech hosts Kansas State on Saturday.

Arizona State visits Baylor on Saturday.

