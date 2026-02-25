Hermle North America proud to be new manufacturer of Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock

AMHERST, Va. – With more than a month remaining before NASCAR’s Spring Race Weekend at Martinsville Speedway, preparations are already underway for one of the sport’s most iconic traditions — the presentation of the famed Martinsville Grandfather Clock.

This year, that tradition enters a new chapter in Amherst, home to Hermle North America, the newest manufacturer of the historic trophy. The family-owned company continues a legacy of craftsmanship that dates back more than six decades, a heritage that aligns closely with the storied history of Martinsville Speedway.

For more than 60 years, the Grandfather Clock has symbolized patience, precision and short-track toughness, awarded to the race winner at the oldest track on the NASCAR circuit. Hermle’s involvement brings together centuries of clockmaking expertise and modern manufacturing, blending old-world craftsmanship with contemporary precision.

“There are so many similarities between this company and Martinsville, which makes this partnership make sense,” said Martinsville Speedway track president, Clay Campbell.

Hermle traces its roots back more than 100 years, making the collaboration a natural fit for Martinsville, a track defined by its deep history and enduring innovation. The partnership also carries strong ties to Virginia, further strengthening the connection.

As part of its debut, Hermle has officially named its Grandfather Clock in honor of H. Clay Earls, the founder of Martinsville Speedway and grandfather of current track president Clay Campbell. Earls helped establish the trophy as a lasting symbol of achievement in motorsports.

“You don’t think something you start 62 years ago is going to become this famous or iconic,” Campbell said. “But it’s probably the most iconic trophy in all of motorsports.”

When NASCAR returns to Martinsville this spring, the winning driver will receive a newly crafted version of the historic prize — one that honors tradition while marking the beginning of a new era.

“Hopefully the race winner realizes what they’ve got,” said Hermle president, Chad Eby. “They don’t have the old — they’ve got the new.”