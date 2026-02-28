Roanoke outlasts Virginia Wesleyan in ODAC Semifinals

SALEM, Va. – Jackson Bell scored five of Roanoke College’s first eight points in overtime, and the third-seeded Maroons pulled away late to defeat Virginia Wesleyan 78-69 in the semifinals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday night.

Roanoke (21-6) advanced to Saturday’s championship game, where it will face top-seeded Randolph-Macon at 8 p.m.

After two starters fouled out in regulation, the Maroons dominated the extra period, opening overtime with an 8-0 run and never leading by fewer than six the rest of the way. Bell assisted on the other basket during the opening surge.

The teams were tied 34-34 at halftime after Ryan Truitt scored nine first-half points for Roanoke. Amari Moorer had 11 points and nine rebounds in the opening 20 minutes for Virginia Wesleyan (19-8).

The Marlins took a 44-40 lead with 14:38 remaining in regulation, but Roanoke responded with a decisive 17-4 run to take a 57-48 advantage with 6:27 left.

Virginia Wesleyan forced overtime when Omari Deveaux drove the length of the floor for a layup with 0.7 seconds remaining. Deveaux drew a foul on the play but missed the potential game-winning free throw.

Marcus Morgan led a balanced Roanoke attack with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Truitt added 14 points and seven rebounds, while Bell finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Patrick Clevenger also scored 13 points, and Porter Stanley and Tyler Barnes chipped in seven apiece.

Deveaux scored a game-high 26 points for the Marlins, and Moorer posted 13 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Roanoke’s defense limited Virginia Wesleyan to 27.6 percent shooting (8 of 29) in the second half and 30 percent (3 of 10) in overtime.