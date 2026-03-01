Washington and Lee women roll past Shenandoah to reach ODAC title game

Salem, VA – The No. 4 Washington and Lee University women’s basketball team continued its dominant season Saturday with a 66-52 victory over Shenandoah University to advance to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship game.

Top-seeded Washington and Lee (27-0, 16-0 ODAC) jumped out to an early lead and never trailed, controlling the pace from the outset at the Salem Civic Center. The Generals opened with a run keyed by balanced scoring before building a 37-22 halftime advantage. Shenandoah (20-7, 11-5 ODAC) pulled within striking range at times in the second half, but Washington and Lee maintained separation behind strong defensive rebounding and efficient offense.

Mary Schleusner led all scorers with 29 points and 15 rebounds for her 25th double-double of the season. Sarah Zimmerman added 11 points and five rebounds, while Quinn McGuinness paced the team with three assists. For the Hornets, Addisyn Banks finished with 16 points and nine boards.

The Generals shot nearly 38 percent from the field and more than 72 percent from the free-throw line, narrowly winning the rebounding battle and taking advantage of Shenandoah’s 16 turnovers. Washington and Lee also scored 18 points off turnovers and 18 in transition to fuel the win.

Schleusner, already the all-time leading scorer in ODAC history, also became the first player in program history with more than 200 career blocks. McGuinness moved to third all-time in games played for the Generals and tied a program assist mark.

Washington and Lee will face second-seeded Randolph-Macon College in Sunday’s ODAC title game.