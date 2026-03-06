VHSL Indoor Track Championships: Auburn sweeps Class 1 team titles

LYNCHBURG, Va. – VHSL Indoor Track Championships wrapped up Thursday for Classes 1 and 2 at Liberty University. Auburn High School swept the boys and girls team titles for Class 1.

Helping make up the boys teams 132 total points were multiple individual champions. Isayah Hamann claimed the 55 meter hurdles title with a time of 7.86. The Eagles’ 4x400 relay team earned the title for that event with a time of 3:37.55. Gideon Miear had a meet record jump of 6′6″ to win the high jump championship. Ethan Brunk also hat a meet record jump of 21′10.25″ to win the long jump event. Kobi Bonds had a meet record throw of 63′5.50″ to win the shot put title with his teammate Raleigh Brown claiming 2nd place (52′7.25″).

More Notable Individual Champions:

-Trey Ward (Ruaral Retreat), 55m Dash, 6.60 (meet record)

-Trey Ward (Rural Retreat), 300m Dash, 35.93

-Grayson Welcher (East Mont), 1000m Run, 2:38.55

-Chandler Kebryl (Parry McCluer), 1600m Run, 4:16.71 (meet record)

-Chandler Kebryl (Parry McCluer), 3200m Run, 9:30.13 (meet record)

-Parry McCluer (Cooper, Wheelock, Cooper, Chandler), 4x800 Relay, 8:17.65 (meet record)

In girls Class 1 action, Auburn’s 79 points that made up another team title were highlighted by more spectacular performances. The 4x800 team of Songer, Rorrer, Warner and Funk had a meet record time 10:18.54. Allyson Harris had the best shot put throw at 35′1″.

More Notable Individual Champions:

-Arnesia Dews (William Campbell), 55m Dash, 7.42 (tied meet record)

-Arnesia Dews (William Campbell), 300m Dash, 41.98 (meet record)

-Arnesia Dews (William Campbell), 500m Dash, 1:20.33 (meet record)

-Emma Faulkner (George Wythe), 1000m Run, 3:11.62 (meet record)

-Emma Faulkner (George Wythe), 3200m Run, 11:55.54 (meet record)

-Arnesia Dews (William Campbell), Triple Jump, 35′9″

In boys Class 2, Floyd County finished third in team results while Glenvar was one point behind in fourth. Patrick County placed fifth.

Notable Individual Champions:

-Essiq Williams (Radford), 300m Dash, 35.70

-Joey Loder (Glenvar), 500m Dash, 1:07.06

-Joey Loder (Glenvar), 55m Hurdles, 7.50 (tied meet record)

-Patrick County (Martin, Martin, Hiatt, Terry), 4x800 Relay, 8:23.11

In girls Class 2, Appomattox County and Floyd County finished tied for third place. Glenvar placed sixth and Radford was ninth.

Notable Individual Champions:

-Abigail Castleberry (Radford), 1000m Run, 3:05.06

-Kaysen Kesler (Appomattox Co.), 55m Hurdles, 9.40

-Glenvar (Hall, McDonald, Bryson, Beverly), 4x400 Relay, 4:16.55

-Ava Torrence (Appomattox Co.), Pole Vault, 8′0″

-Shania Brown (Liberty), Shot Put, 38′03.25″