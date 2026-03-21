WNIT | Radford surges past Morehead St. 77-58 in tournament opener

The Radford women’s basketball team opened postseason play with a decisive victory Friday night, defeating Morehead State 77-58 in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament at the Dedmon Center.

The Highlanders advance to the second round, where they will travel to Arkansas State Monday night at 8 p.m.

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Radford placed five players in double figures for the first time since Dec. 20, 2024, and used a dominant second quarter to take control. The Highlanders outscored the Eagles 23-5 over the final seven minutes of the first half, turning a tight game into a double-digit lead.

Cate Carlson led all scorers with 20 points, shooting 8 of 15 from the field. Georgia Simonsen added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Radford also capitalized at the free-throw line, converting 16 of 20 attempts, while Morehead State went 3 for 7.

Radford’s defense proved pivotal, forcing 22 turnovers, including 15 in the first half.

The game began as a back-and-forth contest, with neither team gaining much separation in the opening quarter. Morehead State took a 19-18 lead into the second, but Radford responded with a surge fueled by defensive pressure and timely shooting.

Carlson sparked the run with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 25, and the Highlanders took the lead with a series of free throws. A late 12-0 run, capped by free throws from Joi Williams, gave Radford a 43-30 advantage at halftime.

Radford extended its lead in the third quarter, closing the period on a 7-1 run to push the margin to 20 points. Carlson added to the lead with strong play inside, while Ellie Taylor contributed key baskets, including a 3-pointer.

Morehead State attempted to rally in the fourth quarter, relying heavily on perimeter shooting, but Radford maintained control and answered with consistent scoring to secure the win.

The victory marks Radford’s first postseason win since March 15, 2018, when it defeated Penn State in the opening round of the WNIT.