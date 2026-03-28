Magnitude wins Dubai Gold Cup after $12M race goes ahead despite the war in Iran
Associated Press
1 / 5
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jockey Jose Ortiz, aboard Magnitude, celebrates winning the $12 million Dubai World Cup horse race over 2000m (10 furlongs) at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
DUBAI – Magnitude beat race favorite Forever Young to win the Dubai Gold Cup on Saturday in the first major outdoors sporting event since the outbreak of the Iran War.
The 4-year-old American horse, ridden by Jose Ortiz and trained by Steven Asmussen, successfully resisted a determined effort from Japan's Forever Young with Ryusei Sakai on board, to win the almost $7 million first prize.
Recommended Videos
Meydaan was third, followed by Imperial Emperor, both Irish horses.
There was a total of €12 million in prize money for the 9-horse race.