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Magnitude wins Dubai Gold Cup after $12M race goes ahead despite the war in Iran

Associated Press

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Jockey Jose Ortiz, aboard Magnitude, celebrates winning the $12 million Dubai World Cup horse race over 2000m (10 furlongs) at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Jockey Jose Ortiz, second right, holds the trophy after riding Magnitude to win the $12 million Dubai World Cup over 2000m (10 furlongs) at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 28, 2026. At left is owner Ron Winchell, and assistant trainer Scott Blasi. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Jockey Jose Ortiz, aboard Magnitude, celebrates winning the $12 million Dubai World Cup horse race over 2000m (10 furlongs) at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Magnitude, right, with jockey Jose Ortiz, leads the field into a turn after the start on they way to winning the $12 million Dubai World Cup horse race over 2000m (10 furlongs) at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Magnitude, right, with jockey Jose Ortiz, leads after the start on they way to winning the $12 million Dubai World Cup horse race over 2000m (10 furlongs) at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Jockey Jose Ortiz, aboard Magnitude, celebrates winning the $12 million Dubai World Cup horse race over 2000m (10 furlongs) at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

DUBAI – Magnitude beat race favorite Forever Young to win the Dubai Gold Cup on Saturday in the first major outdoors sporting event since the outbreak of the Iran War.

The 4-year-old American horse, ridden by Jose Ortiz and trained by Steven Asmussen, successfully resisted a determined effort from Japan's Forever Young with Ryusei Sakai on board, to win the almost $7 million first prize.

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Meydaan was third, followed by Imperial Emperor, both Irish horses.

There was a total of €12 million in prize money for the 9-horse race.

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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.