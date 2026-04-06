Rail Yard Dawgs earn 3 seed, learn playoff matchup

It’s playoff season for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

Entering Saturday night’s regular-season finale, Roanoke’s playoff seeding had yet to be determined, with the team needing both a win and help elsewhere to finalize its position.

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Gustav Müller delivered in dramatic fashion, scoring the game-winner in overtime to cap the regular season and clinch the No. 3 seed for the Dawgs in the 2026 SPHL President’s Cup Playoffs.

Roanoke will face the Birmingham Bulls in the opening round, as part of the SPHL postseason that follows a regular season running from October through early April.

The best-of-three series begins on the road April 9th. The Dawgs will return home for Game 2 on April 11 at Berglund Center, with a decisive Game 3, if necessary, scheduled for April 12.