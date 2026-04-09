Leftwich tabbed as next Lord Botetourt football coach

ROANOKE, Va. – Lord Botetourt has found its next head football coach in Nick Leftwich. The hire was approved by the Botetourt County School Board Thursday night.

Leftwich has built a proven track record of success as a head coach. His most recent stint was at William Fleming. He led the Colonels for the past three seasons notching a 27 wins that included back-to-back Region 5C Championship appearances and a Region 5C Semfinals appearance in 2025.

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Prior to that, Leftwich spent two seasons at Cave Spring in his first role as a head coach. He turned the Knights program around going from 3-7 to 6-5 in his first season including a playoff appearance in 2022.

The former Salem High School quarterback who went on to play at UVA-Wise has earned the attention, respect and now another opportunity to carry on his coaching prowess to the Cavaliers program. Leftwich is set to be introduced Friday morning.

Leftwich takes over after Jamie Harless left to take the head coaching job at Union High School.