Blacksburg boys, Hidden Valley girls soccer programs remain undefeated

ROANOKE, Va. – Blacksburg boys soccer improved to 9-0 on the season on Tuesday night when they took down Cave Spring 6-0.

The Bruins are on a tear, outscoring opponents 52-1 entering the game. A 6-0 shutout increases that number to 58-1 through nine games.

The Bruins net three goals in each half and controlled the ball for the majority of the game, never giving Cave Spring a true scoring opportunity.

The Bruins head to Hidden Valley on Friday night at 7 p.m. while Cave Spring looks to regroup when they take on Hidden Valley on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

On the girls soccer pitch, Hidden Valley moved to 7-0 this season with a 2-1 home victory over Patrick Henry. The Titans had goals from Isabella Hedges and Logan Luoma.