1st and 10 Trophy Tour | Bassett’s David Cook

BASSETT, Va. – The 1st and 10 Trophy Tour made a stop at Bassett High School to recognize another standout quarterback from our area.

David Cook put everyone on alert in Week 4 in an early season match up against William Byrd. The junior set a new school record for most passing yards in a single game--415 yards to be exact to go along with four touchdowns. Cook also had 83 rushing yards and another score as the Bengals defeated the then two-time defending Region 3D champion William Byrd.

“It was mainly my guys,” Cook said. “The whole week we just felt like we had great practices and all that and on game day we just came through and my guys, like, receivers doing their job, the linemen and they were just making it easier for me.”

Cook accounted for nearly 3,000 yards to finish the 2025 season. Now he’s on to the Bengals’ baseball mound where he totes an ERA under 1, as we sit 10 games into the baseball season.