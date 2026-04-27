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Sports

Rail Yard Dawgs’ Widmar wins SPHL MVP

Spencer Pierce, WSLS Sports Anchor/Reporter

Joe Widmar of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. (WSLS)

New hardware is coming to Roanoke.

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs’ Joe Widmar was named the Most Valuable Player in the SPHL on Monday, becoming the first member of the Rail Yard Dawgs to win the award.

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In his second season with the team, the center produced 29 goals and 51 assists, totaling 80 points He led the league in both assists and points during the regular season while also setting a new franchise record for most points in a regular season with 77.

Widmar finished the season tied for the most assists in a single season in Dawgs history with 49.

Birmingham’s Drake Glover finished second in the balloting.

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