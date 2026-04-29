Former North Cross standout signs with Tennessee Titans
James Jackson, North Cross football alumni, has signed with the Tennessee Titans where he’ll have a rookie camp invite.
Jackson had a stellar career at UVA, serving as a defensive captain in 2025. Jackson tallied 255 tackles, four sacks and one interception in his Cavalier career.
Former Salem standout Shawn Collins has a mini camp invite with the New York Giants.
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About the Author
Spencer Pierce joined the WSLS team in February of 2026 as a sports anchor/reporter.