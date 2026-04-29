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Sports

Former North Cross standout signs with Tennessee Titans

Spencer Pierce, WSLS Sports Anchor/Reporter

Virginia linebacker James Jackson (1) reacts in the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Duke, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) (Jacob Kupferman, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

James Jackson, North Cross football alumni, has signed with the Tennessee Titans where he’ll have a rookie camp invite.

Jackson had a stellar career at UVA, serving as a defensive captain in 2025. Jackson tallied 255 tackles, four sacks and one interception in his Cavalier career.

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