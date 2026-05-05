High scoring diamond affair tilts Blacksburg’s way

A hard fought battle between Blacksburg and Lord Botetourt baseball went the Bruins way Monday, 12-8.

The Bruins were on the board quick thanks to a two run shot from Sam Szefc, his fourth of the season. He would follow up his home run with a third inning double to give the Bruins a 3-0 lead, which they’d later make 5-0.

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Lord Botetourt would even the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the third though thanks to a high powered offensive attack.

The game remained tied until the 7th when Blacksburg put up four runs in the top of the inning to secure the victory.

Blacksburg looks to make it a three-game winning streak when they take on Cave Spring on Friday at 5 p.m. while Lord Botetourt will try to get back in the win column on Tuesday at Staunton River at 7 p.m.