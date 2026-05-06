ACC Softball: Hokies, Cavaliers earn all-conference honors

Virginia Tech's Jordan Lynch (16) reacts after hitting a two run homer during an NCAA softball game against Boston College on Friday, March 27, 2026, in Chestnut Hill, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Atlantic Coast Conference softball honors were announced Wednesday, with perennial power Florida State sweeping several of the league’s top awards, while Virginia Tech and Virginia both placed multiple players on the All-ACC teams and claimed key individual recognition.

Florida State’s Isa Torres headlined the conference awards, earning both Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, while teammate Jazzy Francik was named Pitcher of the Year and Seminoles coach Lonni Alameda took Coach of the Year honors.

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Virginia Tech’s Bree Carrico emerged as one of the league’s top newcomers, being named ACC Freshman of the Year after a standout debut season in the circle.

Carrico posted a 6-1 record in conference play with a 1.93 earned run average — the third-lowest in the ACC — and struck out 49 batters while allowing just 14 earned runs.

The Hokies were heavily represented across the All-ACC teams, totaling eight selections. Carrico and infielder Jordan Lynch earned first-team honors, while Kylie Aldridge, Nora Abromavage, Rachel Castine, Michelle Chatfield, Addison Foster and Emma Mazzarone were named to the second team.

Virginia Tech’s strong showing marked the third time under coach Pete D’Amour that the program has produced eight or more All-ACC honorees, continuing its rise as one of the conference’s top programs.

Virginia also placed multiple players on the All-ACC list, led by junior first baseman Macee Eaton, who earned first-team honors for the second consecutive season.

Teammates Bella Cabral and Julia Cuozzo were selected to the All-ACC third team, each earning conference recognition for the first time in their careers.

The Cavaliers’ trio of honorees underscores the program’s continued development, highlighted by Eaton’s consistency at the plate and Cabral and Cuozzo’s emergence as key contributors.

All-ACC selections and yearly awards were determined by a vote of the league’s head coaches and reflect performance during conference play.

The honors come as teams prepare for the ACC Softball Tournament, which began this week in Charlottesville, Virginia, with several of the league’s top programs — including Virginia Tech — positioned as contenders for the conference title.