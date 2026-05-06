Joel Embiid is out for Game 2 of the 76ers' series against the Knicks with ankle and hip injuries

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts during the first half of Game 1 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the New York Knicks Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK – Joel Embiid will miss Game 2 of the Philadelphia 76ers ' second-round series against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night with a sprained right ankle and a sore right hip.

The 76ers added their center to the injury report hours before trying to even the Eastern Conference semifinals.

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Embiid struggled through a short night in the Knicks' 137-98 romp in Game 1, scoring 14 points on 3-for-11 shooting in 25 minutes before the starters were benched with the game out of reach.

Embiid had been listed as probable to play in that game and the Knicks repeatedly took advantage of his lack of mobility to create open shots.

Embiid returned from a late-season appendectomy during Game 4 of Philadelphia's first-round series against Boston and helped the 76ers overcome a 3-1 deficit to win the series.

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