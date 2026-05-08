Brandon Johnson named AD at Patrick & Henry Community College

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Days after stepping down as Bassett head football coach, Brandon Johnson has been tabbed as director of athletics and student engagement at Patrick & Henry Community College. The move will be effective June 10.

“After an extensive search, I am pleased to welcome Brandon Johnson to the PHamily. He brings extensive experience stewarding excellence and enhancing the student-athlete experience, all while fostering a community-wide culture of collaboration and belonging,” said Patrick & Henry Community College President, Dr. Greg Hodges.

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In Johnson’s new role, he will lead a division comprising approximately 125 student-athletes across ten men’s and women’s programs. Johnson steps into an athletics program that has built significant momentum across its teams, competed on the national stage, won conference titles, and established a culture of excellence on the field and in the classroom.

“I have admired Patrick & Henry and the way it develops student-athletes both in competition and in life, so, when this opportunity arose, it felt like a perfect fit,” Johnson said, adding, “There is a strong foundation at P&H, and I look forward to building on it in partnership with the world-class athletics staff and the student-athletes we will have the honor of supporting. My family and I are thrilled to be a part of the PHamily.”

Johnson has been a leader in local athletics for more than 15 years. Most recently, he served as head football coach at Bassett High School (BHS), where he oversaw a comprehensive program rooted in total student development. He also held an administrative role at BHS and has spoken at schools and professional development workshops across the region.

Throughout his career, Johnson has established himself as one of the most respected athletic leaders in the area. He led the Bengals football program through transformative growth — building revenue streams, modernizing facilities, elevating school culture, and positioning students for long-term success.

A lifelong resident of Henry County, Johnson is a graduate of Guilford College, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Education and of Averett University, where he earned his Master’s in Educational Leadership.