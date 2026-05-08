Jets, running back Breece Hall agree to a 3-year, $45.75 million contract extension, AP source says

FILE - New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Dec. 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis, File)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Breece Hall got the big contract he desired and the New York Jets are keeping the engine of their offense for at least a few more years.

The Jets and Hall agreed Friday on a three-year extension worth $45.75 million, according to a person familiar with the deal. The team had used the franchise tag on Hall, whose contract — which will pay him $15.25 million per year — makes him the third-highest paid running back in the NFL.

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The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Jets didn't announce the deal.

“Cried for the first time since I tore my ACL,” Hall posted on X, referring to his season-ending injury as a rookie in 2022. “This day really hit different for me man.”

Based on annual salary, Hall’s $15.25 million per year is behind Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million) and San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey ($19 million). It’s slightly higher than the $15 million Baltimore’s Derrick Henry is scheduled to make.

Hall rushed for a career-high 1,065 yards last season despite missing the final game with a knee ailment, becoming the first Jets player to top 1,000 yards rushing in a season since Chris Ivory in 2015. Hall has 1,000 yards from scrimmage in three straight seasons, just the sixth player — and fifth running back — in franchise history to accomplish that feat.

Hall, who turns 25 on May 31, was a second-round pick in the 2022 draft out of Iowa State. He didn’t receive a contract extension from the Jets last offseason when first-rounders Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson did, causing some uncertainty about Hall’s future with the franchise. He was also mentioned in trade rumors leading up to last year’s deadline.

But coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey both insisted they wanted to keep Hall.

“He’s a playmaker and we want to keep playmakers around on both sides of the ball,” Mougey said at the NFL combine in February. “He’s a proven playmaker and a good player, a good person, so want to find a way to keep Breece around.”

New York planned to use a three-running back approach with Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis sharing carries last season, but Allen hurt a knee and landed on injured reserve and Davis served as a clear No. 2 to Hall.

With a new offensive coordinator in Frank Reich and quarterback in Geno Smith, the Jets decided to use the franchise tag on Hall to give them an opportunity to retain him and negotiate during the offseason.

Hall and the Jets had until July 15 to reach an agreement or the star running back would've had to play this season under a one-year contract for the franchise tag amount of $14.3 million.

After the draft two weeks ago, Mougey indicated that contract talks would pick up — and the Jets got the deal done a few weeks before voluntary organized team activities begin and more than a month ahead of their mandatory minicamp.

The Jets' revamped offense is expecting to be more productive this year after a dismal season with Smith under center, Wilson healthy from a knee injury that limited him to seven games and the addition of a pair of first-rounders in tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

But Hall's dual-threat ability to run the ball out of the backfield or catch it anywhere on the field made keeping him this season and beyond a priority for the Jets.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL