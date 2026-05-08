Paysour tabbed to lead Northside boys hoops

ROANOKE, Va. – Northside High School has promoted longtime assistant coach Jake Paysour to head coach of its boys basketball program, the school announced this week.

Paysour has spent 14 years on the Vikings’ coaching staff and played a role in all three of the program’s state championships during that span. He has served in several positions, including junior varsity assistant coach, junior varsity head coach and varsity head assistant coach.

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Northside officials praised Paysour’s impact on the program and expressed confidence in his ability to continue the team’s winning tradition.

“In his time on staff, our program has had tremendous success, and looks to continue our culture of winning,” the school said in its announcement. “We look forward to seeing Coach Paysour take our program forward into a new era.”

Paysour said he is honored for the opportunity to lead the Vikings program.

“Over the years Northside basketball has come to mean something special — we play harder, we always compete, and we have more fun doing it, and it’s drawn so many people together in our community,” Paysour said. “It’s been a privilege to be a part of that family for the past 14 years, and I am honored, humbled and incredibly excited to be the next head coach of the Northside Vikings.”

Paysour also emphasized his commitment to maintaining the standards established by the program.

“I promise you that we are going to strive every single day to keep the standard of Northside basketball and keep playing for more,” he said. “Let’s get to work.”