James Johnson makes return to Ferrum College as Men’s Head Basketball Coach

Ferrum College has named James Johnson head coach of its men’s basketball program, bringing the former Panther player and longtime Division I coach back to his alma mater.

Johnson replaces Patrick Corrigan, who recently departed to become associate head coach at University of West Florida.

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A former standout player at Ferrum, Johnson has more than three decades of collegiate coaching experience, including head coaching stops at Virginia Tech and extensive assistant coaching experience at the Division I level.

Johnson said returning to Ferrum is a meaningful opportunity and credited the college for helping shape both his personal and professional life. He added that he looks forward to building a competitive program while developing student-athletes on and off the court.

Ferrum officials praised Johnson’s leadership, coaching background and ties to the institution, calling him an ideal fit to lead the Panthers program into its next chapter.

The Panthers are coming off a successful 2025-26 season in which they earned the No. 3 seed in the Conference Carolinas tournament.