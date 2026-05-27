Iga Swiatek improves career record at French Open to 42-3 as she reaches 3rd round

Iga Swiatek of Poland returns to Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

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PARIS – Iga Swiatek has improved her career record at the French Open to 42-3.

The four-time champion eliminated 35th-ranked Sara Bejlek 6-2, 6-3 to reach the third round on Wednesday.

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Swiatek won Roland Garros in 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

With a heat wave still a factor in Paris, 11th-seeded Belinda Bencic also advanced. She beat American opponent Caty McNally 6-4, 6-0.

Later Wednesday, 39-year-old Novak Djokovic faced 74th-ranked French player Valentin Royer, while second-seeded Alexander Zverev was playing Tomas Machac in the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis