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Sports

Claude Lemieux, a feisty winger and a four-time Stanley Cup champion, dies at 60

Stephen Whyno

Associated Press

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FILE - Retired Colorado Avalanche player Claude Lemieux waves to fans as he is honored for his years on the ice before the Avalanche host the New Jersey Devils in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Denver, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2010. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - New Jersey Devils Claude Lemieux is greeted at the bench after scoring a goal in the first period of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals against the Detroit Redwings Thursday, June 22, 1995 at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun , File)
FILE - New Jersey Devils right wing Claude Lemieux holds the Conn Smythe Trophy after his team defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals to win the championship Saturday night, June 24, 1995 at the Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford, N.J.(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

FILE - Retired Colorado Avalanche player Claude Lemieux waves to fans as he is honored for his years on the ice before the Avalanche host the New Jersey Devils in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Denver, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2010. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion whose hockey career was built on playing on the edge with ferocity and physicality, has died. He was 60.

The NHL Alumni Association announced Lemieux's death in a post on social media. A cause of death was not immediately available, nor was it clear where Lemieux was when he died.

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Lemieux on Monday night was the Montreal Canadiens’ torch bearer prior to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final at Bell Centre.

As a player, Lemieux was a mix of skill and abrasiveness, not afraid to cross the line in the name of competition.

He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP for his role in helping the New Jersey Devils win their first championship in 1995. A year later with the Colorado Avalanche, he was suspended for two games for a hit from behind on Detroit's Kris Draper on the way to them hoisting the Stanley Cup for the first time in their first season since moving from his native Quebec.

Lemieux also won the Cup with Montreal in 1986 and returned to the Devils to be a part of their title run in 2000. He played 1,449 regular-season and playoff games with six different teams from 1983-2009.

Lemieux had become an agent in the years since his playing career ended and represented Carolina’s Frederik Andersen, New Jersey's Timo Meier, Detroit's Moritz Seider and Boston's Hampus Lindholm among more than a dozen clients in the NHL.

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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.