Ferrum holds 16th annual Hank Norton Golf Event

A spectacular day for golf and a good cause as the Hank Norton Golf Tournament teed off its 16th year in celebration of the late coach.

Ferrum Football hosted the tournament for the 16th year at Botetourt Golf & Swim Club in memory of Coach Norton, who was known for treating people the right way, leading with integrity and building something that would endure far beyond wins and losses.

As Ferrum Football — and the entire athletic department — continues to rise in the ranks of collegiate athletics following its recent move to Division II, Panthers players and alumni alike came to play, but most importantly, to be together with their Panther family.

“We’ve all worn that black helmet, and that’s why we call it the Black Hats,” said Head Football Coach Kevin Sherman. “I’m excited about bringing so many decades of Black Hats together in one place for a common goal, which is to give back to Ferrum College and the football program and celebrate Coach Norton and what he’s done for us.”

“When you’re back there on Route 40 in Franklin County, it’s about us at that particular time, and it either grows on you or it becomes who you are,” said Athletic Director Cleive Adams. “For those of us who stay, it becomes part of who we are throughout our lives. We have those connections and relationships that are never-ending.”