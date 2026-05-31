Glenvar hires two new head coaches in athletic department

Glenvar High School has announced the hiring of Jeb Wright as head wrestling coach and Tyler Crockett as head coach of the Highlanders boys basketball program.

Wright takes over the wrestling program after more than two decades of coaching experience across youth, middle school and high school levels. Throughout his career, he has helped develop numerous state place-winners and multiple state champions.

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Wright most recently served as an assistant wrestling coach at Glenvar High School beginning in 2024. Before joining the varsity staff, he led the Glenvar Middle School wrestling program from 2021 to 2024 and served as head coach of Glenvar Youth Wrestling from 2017 to 2021.

In boys basketball, Glenvar has turned to one of its own, naming alumnus Tyler Crockett as the program’s new head coach.

A former Highlanders standout, Crockett returns to lead the team where he established himself as one of the program’s most accomplished players. He continues to hold Glenvar’s single-game scoring record with 45 points and the career scoring record with 1,235 points.

During his playing career, Crockett served as a three-year team captain and earned all-district, all-region and all-state honors. After graduating from Glenvar, he continued his basketball career at Randolph College, where he played under Clay Nunley, now the head coach at Roanoke College.

Crockett has spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach on Glenvar’s varsity basketball staff, helping develop student-athletes and contributing to the program’s success.