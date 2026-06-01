Georgia Eliminates Liberty, Claims Athens Regional Title with 6-1 Victory

No. 3 national seed Georgia punched its ticket to the NCAA Super Regionals on Sunday, defeating Liberty 6-1 to capture the Athens Regional championship.

The Bulldogs completed an unbeaten run through the regional and improved to 49-12 on the season. Liberty, which entered the day needing to defeat Georgia twice to advance, saw its season come to an end after finishing 42-21. Georgia advanced to host the winner of the Starkville Regional in the Super Regionals.

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Georgia again relied on timely power hitting and strong pitching, building an early lead and keeping the Flames from generating sustained offense. The Bulldogs, the tournament’s No. 3 overall seed, controlled the game from the middle innings on and limited Liberty to a single run.

Liberty reached the regional final after opening the tournament with a victory over Boston College and battling through the elimination bracket to earn a rematch with Georgia. The Flames’ postseason run included their first NCAA Tournament win since 2022 and capped another successful campaign under head coach Bradley LeCroy.

Georgia’s lineup continued the offensive surge that carried the Bulldogs to SEC regular-season and tournament titles, while the pitching staff delivered another strong postseason performance. The Bulldogs entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the nation’s hottest teams and lived up to their billing by sweeping through the Athens Regional without a loss.

Despite the defeat, Liberty finished the season with more than 40 victories and an NCAA Tournament appearance after earning an at-large berth from Conference USA. The Flames recorded a regional victory and remained in contention for a Super Regional berth until the tournament’s final day.