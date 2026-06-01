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Kalinskaya beats Potapova in a super tiebreak to reach her first French Open quarterfinal

Associated Press

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Russia's Anna Kalinskaya celebrates after winning the fourth-round tennis match against Austria's Anastasia Potapova at the French Open in Paris, Monday, June 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Russia's Anna Kalinskaya returns to Austria's Anastasia Potapova during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris, Monday, June 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Austria's Anastasia Potapova returns to Russia's Anna Kalinskaya during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris, Monday, June 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Italy's Flavio Cobolli reacts after winning the fourth-round tennis match against Zachary Svajda of the United States at the French Open in Paris, Monday, June 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Italy's Flavio Cobolli returns to Zachary Svajda of the United States during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris, Monday, June 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Russia's Anna Kalinskaya celebrates after winning the fourth-round tennis match against Austria's Anastasia Potapova at the French Open in Paris, Monday, June 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS – Anna Kalinskaya of Russia made it to the quarterfinals of the French Open for the first time by defeating Anastasia Potapova of Austria 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (10-7) on Monday.

Their contest on Court Suzanne-Lenglen stretched to almost three hours after Potapova failed to serve out the match twice in the decider and Kalinskaya overturned a 4-1 deficit in the super tiebreak.

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It will be 22nd-ranked Kalinskaya's second quarterfinal at a major after she advanced that deep at the 2024 Australian Open.

Despite pre-tournament men’s favorite Jannik Sinner losing in the second round, Italian fans will have at least one player in the quarterfinals.

Tenth-seeded Flavio Cobolli advanced to the second Grand Slam quarterfinal of his career — and also his first here — after beating American Zachary Svajda 6-2, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5).

His next opponent will be the winner of a fourth-round match later Monday between No. 4 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and unseeded Alejandro Tabilo.

Big-serving Matteo Berrettini, the other Italian left in the men's and in the women's draw, faces Juan Manuel Cerundolo later Monday.

Also later, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, last year's runner-up, takes on Naomi Osaka in a match between four-time Grand Slam winners. It is the first women’s night match at the French Open in three years.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.