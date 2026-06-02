Return of a Difference-Maker: Glenvar’s Steger Back in Action

SALEM, Va. – The 2025 state semifinals is a game that the Glenvar girls soccer program doesn’t like to recall. Not only was it a loss, but the team also loss one of its leaders due to injury.

“I went in thinking I was like,’Oh, I just hyper extended my knee like it’s nothing, it’ll be back to normal in a few days.”

But Avery Steger later discovered she suffered a torn ACL and torn meniscus. Tough news for the Highlander soccer player who would have to miss her senior wrestling season. While she wasn’t able to compete on the mats, the senior took on a different vantage point as she continued through rehab.

“I actually took up photography as a coping mechanism and kind of started a small business sort of thing,” Steger said. “So, I just took up a lot of coping mechanisms and just worked back to where I needed to be more mentally than anything.”

Then came the top of the year when Avery could begin soccer training with the slight possibility of returning to the pitch.

“We didn’t know what time frame it was,” said Glenvar girls soccer coach Kyleigh Drew. “We were hoping it was before postseason so that way so she could get playing time.”

That brings us to Glenvar’s regular season finale just a few weeks ago. After immense support, Steger was back on the field less than a year after having surgery.

“I think once like I got the mindset of like, ‘Hey, I’m actually like back like I can play.’ That’s when it clicked,” said Steger.

But she didn’t more than just show up on senior night. Steger delivered what was truly a special moment--scoring a goal on a penalty kick.

“I was so hyped up. I was like, oh my gosh, it like actually went in and I think that meant a lot to me, but more so to my coaches and my trainers and my fellow teammates,” Steger said.

“I cried. I literally cried,” said Coach Drew. “It was awesome. It was just awesome.”

“I don’t think I would be where I am right now without my coaches and especially my teammates because they were always there for me. They were always like, ‘hey, if you need to talk like we can talk and we can get to where we need to be.”

And where Avery will eventually be is at Randolph College with plans to continue both soccer and wrestling. But before that happens, Avery has another task at hand finishing this season better than the last.

“Hoping to get back to where we can get back to the championship and just going out with a smile on our face,” Steger said.