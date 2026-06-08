A Titan of a turnaround: Hidden Valley baseball gears up for state playoffs

A lot can change in four years.

The days of struggling to win double-digit games are behind the Hidden Valley Titans, who have transformed themselves into one of the state’s most dangerous teams heading into the state playoffs.

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“Numbers were down the first couple of years, and when I took over, the numbers were right where we wanted them to be, and we had some good young talent coming up,” said Hidden Valley head coach Kevin Slough.

“So every year we’ve gotten better. This year, the flip has been the leadership that we have on the team and everybody just working well together and making plays.”

The Titans have scored 49 more runs than the national average, including 23 runs in just two games during the month of June.

But it’s the pitching that the Titans pride themselves on, highlighted by their 6-foot-6 ace.

“I know when I go out there, I can just throw strikes, and if a runner happens to get on base or get a hit, I’m not worried about it because they could hit three home runs and we’d still have a lead,” said senior pitcher Wynn Womeldorf. “So it kind of gives me a lot of confidence on the mound knowing I have some bats behind me.”

“Our pitching this year has been the key, and there have been times this year we haven’t used nearly enough pitching because our starters are going deep into games,” Slough said.

With a strong class of eight seniors, it’s possible a handful of Titans will lace up their cleats for the final time. But the ride has certainly been worth it.

“The past four years with this team have been crazy,” said senior catcher Chase Pritchard. “I played at Cave Spring, and I transferred over here my freshman year, and I honestly wouldn’t have changed it for the world. All my buddies are over here, so we’re just rolling right now. We’ve just got to keep it going.”

“I’ve been playing with them since middle school — travel ball, Little League, all that. So it just feels great to kind of finish it out on a high note with them," concluded Womeldorf.

The state playoff game marks the Titans first since 2012. They’ll take their home field on Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Spotswood.