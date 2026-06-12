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Japan captain Wataru Endo is out of the World Cup and retires from international duty

Associated Press

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Japan's Wataru Endo addresses fans before a training session Monday, June 8, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn., ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Japan's Wataru Endo speaks to the media after arriving with teammates for the World Cup soccer tournament Monday, June 8, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Andri Fannar Baldursson of Iceland falls as he battles for the ball with Wataru Endo of Japan during the friendly soccer international between Japan and Iceland in Tokyo, Sunday, May 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Japan's Wataru Endo addresses fans before a training session Monday, June 8, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn., ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

TOKYO – The Japan Football Association said Thursday that captain Wataru Endo has withdrawn from the country’s World Cup squad due to a foot injury. Later the Liverpool midfielder announced his surprise retirement from international duty.

The 33-year-old Endo posted his decision on his X account in Japanese three days before his team's Group F opener against the Netherlands. The Japan team has been training in Nashville, Tennessee.

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“Since getting injured and up till this point, I’ve done everything I could and I have no regret,” said Endo, who underwent surgery on his left foot in February. He came off at halftime on his return in Japan’s 1-0 warmup match victory against Iceland on May 31 in Tokyo.

“With this campaign, I will be retiring from the national team. So from here on, I’ll be cheering for the Japan national team as one of the fans."

National team director Masakuni Yamamoto said Ajax defender Ko Itakura has been named the new captain, while Borussia Monchengladbach forward Shuto Machino has been called up as a replacement for Endo.

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AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.