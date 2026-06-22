Former Wimbledon champion Vondrousova suspended 4 years for refusing doping test

FILE - Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the trophy after beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, file)

LONDON – Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova was suspended for four years on Monday for refusing an anti-doping test — even though the Czech player cited “mental stress” and fear when the testing agent “rang my door late at night without properly identifying themselves.”

The International Tennis Integrity Agency made the announcement, saying that Vondrousova refused a test in December, and that the decision was reached by an independent tribunal.

Recommended Videos

Vondrousova became Wimbledon’s first unseeded female champion when she beat Ons Jabeur in the 2023 title match. She reached a career-high ranking of No. 6 that year.

The 26-year-old Vondrousova detailed her reaction to the missed test in an Instagram post in April.

“It is very tough for me to talk about this, but I want to be transparent with you about my mental health,” Vondrousova said. “The recent doping control incident happened because I reached a breaking point after months of physical and mental stress.”

The ITIA said Vondrousova “did not submit a sample when notified by a Doping Control Officer (DCO) during an out-of-competition test attempt at her home at around 8 p.m. on 3 December 2025.”

Vondrousova was represented by Los Angeles-based lawyer Howard Jacobs, a specialist in doping rules cases. Jacobs helped two-time Grand Slam singles champion Halep win an appeal case in 2024 at CAS against a four-year ban for doping.

Vondrousova becomes the latest high-profile tennis player involved in a doping case after Halep, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek.

Vondrousova’s ban expires June 21, 2030. She can appeal the decision to the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Wimbledon starts next week.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis