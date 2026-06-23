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Sports

The Washington Wizards are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft

Brian Mahoney

Associated Press

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FILE - BYU forward AJ Dybantsa celebrates his three-pointer in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Feb. 10, 2026, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
FILE - Duke forward Cameron Boozer shoots over Siena center Riley Mulvey during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, March 19, 2026, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
FILE - Kansas guard Darryn Peterson (22) works against Arizona guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona, Feb. 28, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

FILE - BYU forward AJ Dybantsa celebrates his three-pointer in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Feb. 10, 2026, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

NEW YORK – The Washington Wizards are on the clock as the next team to make news in a busy June around the NBA.

The Wizards have the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on Tuesday night, with AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer among the options after strong freshman seasons in college.

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The buzz is just winding down in New York after the Knicks won their first championship since 1973 by beating the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals. The team's championship parade was held last week, a few miles from where the draft takes place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the home of the Nets.

And on the eve of the draft, Milwaukee and Miami agreed to a blockbuster deal that will send two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat, perhaps instantly creating another challenger for the Knicks.

The Wizards hope they can pick a player that will help them become one.

Washington's NBA title drought is almost as long as the Knicks' was, having last won in 1978 when the team was still known as the Bullets. The Wizards could go for Dybantsa, a forward who led the nation in scoring at BYU; or Peterson, a guard with tons of talent but some question marks after missing 11 games at Kansas with injuries and illness; or Boozer, a forward who was college basketball's player of the year at Duke.

Dybantsa hopes he's the choice, already picturing how he will feel after the sacrifices he said his family made to get him this far.

“Who knows, I might cry,” Dybantsa said.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.