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Sports

Timberwolves trading Julius Randle to Nets as part of 3-team deal, AP source says

Tim Reynolds

Associated Press

FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle shoots during the first half of Game 3 of a NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs, May 8, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File) (Abbie Parr, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Minnesota Timberwolves are trading Julius Randle and a first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a three-team deal that also includes the Chicago Bulls, a person with knowledge of the terms said Monday night.

The Timberwolves are sending the 28th pick in Tuesday's draft to the Nets and will be receiving the No. 33 pick that will be made in the second round on Wednesday night, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not received the required approvals from the league office.

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ESPN, which first reported the deal, also said the Bulls would be receiving Nic Claxton from Brooklyn in the trade.

For Minnesota, the trade opens up a slew of financial possibilities. It creates a $33 million trade exception, plus gives the Timberwolves room they can use to re-sign Ayo Dosunmu and target more players in free agency.

Randle, a three-time All-Star, will be moving to his fifth team after stints with New York, the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans and the Timberwolves. He averaged 21.1 points this past season, though shot just 39% from the field and 24% from 3-point range in Minnesota's 12 playoff contests.

Claxton just finished his seventh NBA season, all with Brooklyn. He averaged 11.7 points this past season.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.