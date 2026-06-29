Martinsville tabs Tommy Golding Head Varsity Football Coach

Martinsville High School Athletic Director Tommy Golding has been named the Bulldogs’ head varsity football coach for the 2026 season while continuing to serve as athletic director.

Golding replaces Joe Fielder, who recently left the program. School officials said naming an internal candidate provides stability for players and coaches while allowing the division to conduct a comprehensive search for a permanent head coach for the 2027 season.

Recommended Videos

Golding has spent 34 years in public education, including 27 with Martinsville City Public Schools, and has coached football for 30 years.

Golding joined Martinsville as a special education teacher and football coach and has held numerous leadership roles during his career. Before becoming athletic director in 2006, he served as head varsity baseball coach, varsity football defensive coordinator and assistant athletic director. He also has served as the school’s assistant principal and interim principal.

Superintendent Dr. Zebedee Talley Jr. said Golding’s experience and familiarity with the football program made him the right choice to lead the Bulldogs this season.

“This decision gives our student-athletes stability, allows our experienced coaching staff to continue its work, and ensures we can take the time necessary to do a thorough search for the next long-term leader of our program,” Talley said. “Coach Golding has the experience, the ability to lead, and the respect of our staff and players.”

Golding said the program’s priority will be maintaining continuity while returning to the physical style of football that has historically brought success to Martinsville.

“I’ve been here for the successful years and for the not-so-successful ones,” Golding said. “I know what success in Bulldog football looks like, and I know how to get our players there.”

Golding said the Bulldogs will emphasize a run-first offense.

“We’re going to run the football,” he said. “When Martinsville has been successful, that’s what we’ve done. We’re going to put our players in the best position to succeed.”