Shawn Helmintoller named Rockbridge County boys basketball head coach

Rockbridge County High School has hired Shawn Helmintoller as the new head coach of its boys basketball team, the school’s athletic department announced.

Helmintoller brings six years of coaching experience spanning competitive travel basketball and the high school level. School officials said his background in player development and program building made him the choice to lead the Wildcats.

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“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Coach Helmintoller into this new leadership role,” the athletic department said in a statement. “The energy, passion and cultural foundation he brings to our school and our young men is exactly what we need to take this program to the next level.”

Helmintoller said his coaching philosophy emphasizes accountability, hard work and support for student-athletes. School officials said players can expect a high-energy environment focused on development both on and off the court.

The Wildcats will begin preparations for the 2026-27 season under Helmintoller’s leadership.