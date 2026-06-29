Virginia Tech announces seven inductees into Hokie Hall of Fame

Virginia Tech will induct seven new members into its Sports Hall of Fame during ceremonies Oct. 3, the university announced Monday.

The 2026 class includes:

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Jerry Cheynet , whose 51 years of service to Virginia Tech included coaching men’s soccer, wrestling, women’s soccer and men’s golf before serving more than two decades in athletics facilities. He remains the winningest coach in school history in both wrestling and men’s soccer and was named Atlantic 10 men’s soccer Coach of the Year in 1997 and Colonial Athletic Association wrestling Coach of the Year in 1993.

Chris Martin , one of the most accomplished wrestlers in program history. A 2000 NCAA All-American at 165 pounds, he finished his career with a 126-25 record, graduating as the Hokies’ career leader in victories, dual-meet wins and winning percentage.

Kylie McGoldrick , a four-year starting second baseman who helped Virginia Tech reach the NCAA Tournament in each of her four seasons. A three-time All-ACC selection, she finished with a .318 career batting average, 30 home runs and 213 hits while ranking among the program’s career leaders in several offensive categories.

Yavgeniy Olhovsky , a seven-time All-American pole vaulter and two-time NCAA runner-up. He won three ACC championships and set Virginia Tech’s indoor pole vault record, which stood for seven years.

Martina Schultze , a six-time All-American pole vaulter who captured five ACC championships during her three seasons with the Hokies. She finished third at the 2014 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Logan Thomas , Virginia Tech’s career leader in total offense, passing yards and passing touchdowns. The quarterback led the Hokies to the 2011 ACC Championship Game and Sugar Bowl before being selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He later transitioned to tight end and played eight NFL seasons.

Murielle Tiernan, the program’s all-time leader in goals (49), points (112) and game-winning goals (23). A three-time first-team All-ACC selection, she helped lead the Hokies to the NCAA College Cup as a freshman in 2013.

The inductees will be honored at The Inn at Virginia Tech before being recognized at halftime of the Hokies’ football game against Pittsburgh at Lane Stadium.

The Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame, established in 1982, will grow to 247 members with the addition of the 2026 class.