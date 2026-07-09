Yahoo Sports launches college fantasy football leagues featuring Power Four players and Notre Dame

FILE - Folsom Field is shown before an NCAA college football game, Nov. 1, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

How about Texas quarterback Arch Manning paired with Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith on the same college football roster. While at it, add Michigan tailback Jordan Marshall, too.

No transfer portal needed, either. Just some savvy drafting by a college fantasy football team owner.

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Yahoo Sports is expanding more into college fantasy football this season by launching leagues that feature players from Power Four conferences along with Notre Dame.

So fill that QB1 slot with Heisman Trophy favorites Manning or the Fighting Irish's CJ Carr. Grab Marshall or LJ Martin of BYU to round out the RB spots. Pick up Smith or Cam Coleman of Texas at receiver.

These stars of the college game today could help you win a fantasy title later this fall. Down the road, maybe even help your NFL fantasy team.

“This will be an interesting opportunity to really develop fandom not just of the sport, but also the players and the schools,” Ryan Spoon, president of Yahoo Media Group, said in an interview before Thursday's launch of the leagues. "The content ... is now available to make a really robust, awesome experience.”

There have been sites with college fantasy football leagues before. This takes it even more mainstream in this era of name, image and likeness. Yahoo is coming off a season in which it set all-time highs for most fantasy football users and teams.

“It's understandable to all fans," Spoon said, "not just the mega-college fan.”

A lot like NFL fantasy football, only not quite

The college fantasy format is similar to the NFL version. It starts with the draft, of course, and then head-to-head matchups (scoring begins Sept. 3).

The 18-player rosters feature the Big Ten, SEC, Big 12 and ACC, along with Notre Dame. There’s another wrinkle, too, with an “offense” position in play. Go ahead and draft, say, Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin along with the Ohio State “offense.” That means bonus points for team TDs, total yards, field goals and a win, along with deductions for losses.

It’s a way to spice things up.

“We’ve run millions of permutations,” Spoon said of testing formats and game structure. “The variability is the awesome part of this.”

Iowa State running back Aiden Flora knows whom he would pick in a college fantasy draft.

“Might as well trust myself,” Flora said at Big 12 media days. "I feel like it's a thing that a lot younger people would love to do, even though I feel like a lot of them (would) just try to get the guys that they are cheering for.”

It’s also a way to keep up with players in this ever-changing college football landscape that includes the volatile transfer portal.

Martin, the AP Big 12 offensive player of the year last season, rushed for 1,305 yards and 12 TDs. He figures to be a high selection.

“I’m trying to go out there," he said, “and get as many yards as I can every time.”

A word of caution

One thing Brody Ruihley, a professor of sport leadership and management at Miami University (Ohio), cautioned was to keep in mind these are college students, first and foremost.

This is just fun and games.

NFL players have reported being contacted by fantasy football owners through social media in all sorts of ways.

“We need to remember that the college athlete is accessible in class, on campus, at poorly secured practices/games, and pretty much anywhere on a college campus. They are young adults still finding their way just like non-athlete college students," Ruihley wrote in an email. "Protection is and should be a primary function for state agencies when collegiate fantasy sport or sports betting is in play.”

Scrutiny has almost become part of the territory — no matter the level.

“If somebody drops the game-winning catch, you’ve got to know they’re going to hear about,” Arizona State running back Kyson Brown explained. “We’ve been kind of going through the same things those guys have been going through.”

Gambling in college football made headlines over the saga of former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby. The Red Raiders had planned to let Sorsby play even after the Cincinnati transfer admitted he placed bets on Indiana games when he was a freshman with the Hoosiers. Sorsby ultimately abandoned a legal effort to regain his eligibility and is expected to enter next year’s NFL draft.

This is gameplay

Spoon stressed this was gameplay.

“Obviously, there’s a subset of users, which is much larger today than it was five years ago, that is choosing through other operators to also place wagers or predictions, whatever those might be. That’s not us,” Spoon said. “Every passing year college (football) becomes bigger and more interesting and fandom increases.”

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AP Sports Writers Stephen Hawkins and Schuyler Dixon contributed to this report.

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AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football