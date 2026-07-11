Blacksburg’s Huxtable named Virginia H.S. Boys Soccer Player of the Year

It’s not easy leading one of the best teams in the state, but for Blacksburg’s Craig Huxtable, the job came naturally.

Huxtable was named Virginia’s High School Boys Soccer Player of the Year after a standout senior season. He also earned River Ridge District Player of the Year, Region 4D Player of the Year and Class 4 State Player of the Year honors this year.

A repeat first-team selection on the all-district, all-region and all-state teams, Huxtable scored 31 goals and added nine assists from his central midfield position this season. He finished his high school career with 72 goals and 35 assists.

Fans won’t have to travel far to watch him continue his career. Huxtable will join the Roanoke men’s soccer program next season.