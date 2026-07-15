NYC’s Rikers Island jail hosts World Cup watch party for inmates

Rikers Island inmates react as they watch the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina, at the jail complex in New York, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK – Offices, public parks, bars — watch parties popped up at all the usual spots for Wednesday’s semifinal World Cup match. But one was in something of an unusual location: New York’s sprawling Rikers Island correctional facility, better known for its overcrowding and violence than for hosting social events.

More than 100 inmates dressed in tan uniforms took seats at tables facing a projection screen showing the game in a gymnasium at the complex’s main intake center to watch the semifinal match between England and Argentina. Colorful balloon towers topped by soccer ball balloons framed the screen.

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The jail has been hosting watch parties since the tournament kicked off last month for inmates who have shown good behavior, including being incident free for at least 30 days.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani rolled up shortly before the game's kickoff. His trademark dark suit jacket was off and his white dress shirt sleeves were rolled up.

The Democrat took a seat at one of the first tables and immediately started chatting about the tournament.

One of the inmates told others at the table that he expected Argentina to prevail over England and go on to face Spain, which had defeated France the day earlier.

“You never know,” said Mamdani, a professed Morocco fan.

At another table an inmate said he was going home later in the day. “That’s amazing,” the mayor said, shaking his hand and patting his back before heading out at about the 20-minute mark of the game.

The jailhouse crowd erupted in a mix of groans and cheers as England struck first with a goal early in the second half.

Ralph Veal was among the minority of England fans who raised his arms in celebration as Argentine supporters grimaced and looked away dejectedly.

The 53-year-old Mount Vernon resident, who has been incarcerated since November, said he’s rooting for England because it’s his 20-year-old son’s favorite team.

“The vibe is real good, you know. I’m sitting at the table with Argentina fans, but it’s all right,” Veal said shortly before the England goal. “We have a good, a good time, you know, it feels real great, real great. The energy is real positive in here.”