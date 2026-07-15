UVA Football looking to build on momentum from historic 2025-2026 season

The Virginia Cavaliers were one of the handful of teams in the spotlight on the first day of ACC Football Kickoff from Charlotte.

Coming off one of the most successful seasons in program history, UVA is looking to build on last year’s success after an ACC championship run that left the Cavaliers on the doorstep of a College Football Playoff berth.

The expectation is to get back there and go even further, but in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics, repeating that success is far from guaranteed.

“We have to acknowledge what we were able to accomplish last year,” said Head Coach Tony Elliott. “But we have to have a very clear understanding that what happened last year doesn’t automatically carry over to this year. You’re not entitled to having that same level of success on the field.It’s all about the input. Can we carry over the commitment to the process?"

The Cavaliers will have a new face at quarterback; the highly touted transfer Beau Pribula, who arrives from Missouri.

Pribula posted a solid season for the Tigers, tallying 1,941 yards through the air while slinging 11 touchdowns.

He’ll also be tasked with replacing the production of Chandler Morris, who accounted for more than 3,200 total yards last season.

“The guys are going to look for the quarterback to be cool, calm, collected, confident, but at the same time, I pride myself on being a football player and putting my body on the line when we need it the most and when my team needs it,” said Pribula.

Head Coach Tony Elliott officially named Pribula the starting quarterback Wednesday.

Also representing Virginia at ACC Kickoff were offensive lineman McKale Boley and linebacker Kam Robinson, two veterans who are looking to make an impact for the Cavaliers in yet another season.

“With the amount of experience and veterans that we’re bringing back, you don’t have to go through the process of building that trust again and building that connection,” said Offensive Lineman, McKale Boley. “We don’t have to start from zero. We can start right from where we left off.”

In 122 seasons of football, Virginia has never posted back-to-back double-digit win seasons. The Cavaliers will have a chance to change that in 2026.