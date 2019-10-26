25 Bridgewater stifles Washington & Lee

Lexington, VA. - Courtesy: generalsports.com

The 25th-ranked Bridgewater football team limited Washington and Lee to a season-low 198 yards of total offense, including just 64 yards in the second half, in posting a 31-14 victory over the Generals on Saturday at Wilson Field.

The Eagles (7-0, 5-0) controlled the ball for 22:55 of the first half clock, limiting W&L (4-3, 3-2) to just 16 first half plays. Despite the lopsided totals across the opening 30 minutes, W&L held a 7-6 lead entering the second quarter after holding BC to a pair of field goals and scoring on a 56-yard touchdown run by sophomore quarterback Jack Pollard (Richmond, Va. / Douglas Freeman).

However, Bridgewater continued to play methodical football, adding a third field goal at 14:13 of the second quarter and a 10-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jay Scroggins to senior tight end Conner Kleffman for a 16-7 lead at the 6:04 mark.

W&L made it a 16-14 game at the 4:20 mark of the second quarter when Pollard hooked up with junior wide receiver Montgomery Owen

(Nashville, Tenn. / Montgomery Bell) for a 38-yard touchdown pass. But, Bridgewater responded with a 7-play, 66-yard touchdown drive to take a 23-14 lead with 1:23 remaining. Scroggins found sophomore wide-out Devonte Smith with a 17-yard touchdown pass for the nine-point lead at the break.

Neither team could gain much ground offensively during the third period, but BC extended its lead to 25-14 after senior defensive back Matt Dang blocked a W&L punt that trickled through the back of the end zone for a safety.

The Eagles continued to stymie the Generals' league-leading offense in the fourth quarter, forcing a fumble on the W&L 6-yardline that was later converted into 3-yard touchdown run by junior running back Demetreus Jalepes with 10:48 remaining for the final score.

Pollard led W&L by rushing 12 times for 91 yards and a touchdown, and passing for 45 yards and another touchdown. Junior running back Josh Breece (Lorton, Va. / Stone Bridge) tallied 34 yards and eight carries, while Owen caught two passes for 45 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore safety Dean Johnson

(Atlanta, Ga. / Marist) totaled seven tackles and one interception to lead the defense.

Bridgewater totaled 352 yards of offense paced by Scroggins, who completed 28-of-39 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns. Jalepes rushed 14 times for 30 yards and one score, while Smith caught five passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. Senior linebacker Re'Shaun Myers had a team-high seven tackles and a forced fumble to lead the BC defense.

Washington and Lee returns to action on Saturday when it travels to Randolph-Macon for a 1:00 pm contest.

