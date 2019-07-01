Military Tribute at Greenbrier sees benefit in schedule change

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. - The PGA made a number schedule changes for this calendar year, which moved A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier back to Sept. 9-15. It’s a move that initially caused concern but now ties in with the tournaments new approach.

In 2018, the tournament not only took on a new name but also a new focus -- to honor those who served in the military and this year they're adding to it. First responders will also be honored as the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, is recognized.

"Not only to continue to pay homage to those that have served us on the military side, but also to include the first responders in there," said sponsors relations manager Tim Gwinn.

"So much of this community is small town America coming together right here. That is this community and that is our firefighters, our EMTs and emergency management personnel."

The annual PGA Tour FedEx Cup stop will now be the start to the 2019-2020 season, giving more golfers an opportunity to compete.

Previously, we were sandwiched in between two sizable tournaments — the U.S. Open on the front end and the Open Championship, British Open, on the back end. Now looking at it, we’re going to be two weeks after the Tour Championship, starting the new season and everyone on the PGA Tour is going to have at minimum two weeks off," said Gwinn

We’re expected to hear announcements about the tournament field in August. Tickets are available online now. For more information, click here.

