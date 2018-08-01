A new era begins for Staunton River football

MONETA, Va. - The Golden Eagles are 26-3 the past two seasons with a state championship appearance in 2016 and a state semifinal campaign a year ago. But despite a stellar resume, the Staunton River start fresh this season.

With the resignation of Chuch Poston, former assistant Jeremy Haymore takes over the reigns of the single-wing program. The team will be without star running back Grayson Overstreet who graduated and will play at Richmond this fall. That's just the beginning. There are no returning starters on offense or defense. But with Haymore's familiarity with the system and the players, the Golden Eagles have potential to reload quickly.

"We were turn zero starters on both sides of the ball. So really it's a teaching experience. It's really almost like starting completely over again. We have some guys who were on the team but even many of them were not necessarily in the two deep so we're really starting at square one and installing it," said Haymore.

"It's really good. It's just a new chapter for the program. I have really high expectations. I think a lot of people are sleeping on because we lost all of our starters for the most part, but I really don't have any different expectations that I did last year," said kicker Seth Deaton.

The Golden Eagles open their season at Jefferson Forest on August 24th.

