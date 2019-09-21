Averett's defense keeps Ferrum out of the end zone in 35-12 win

FERRUM, Va. - Ferrum dropped its home-opener football game 35-12 against Averett on Hall of Fame Weekend. Jacob Wright was 16-23 through the air for 229 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Cougars (2-1). Isaiah Grice hauled in six passes for 118 yards and a score. Zack Clifford was 17-34 passing for 157 yards for the Panthers (1-1).

Brad Green was Ferrum's lone bright spot, setting a new school record with four field goals (21, 39, 29 and 33 yards). Hunter Hinson had a solid defensive effort for Averett with six solo and two assisted tackles. Billy Higgins had a solo tackle, seven assisted tackles, and a fumble recovery for the Panthers.

